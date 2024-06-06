Prajwal undergoes potency test, police custody to end on June 6

BENGALURU: Former Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, underwent a potency test at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The SIT had sought the court’s permission to subject him to the potency test. Permission from court is a must for such tests, and is generally granted based on applications submitted by law enforcement agencies or prosecutors.

The court determines the necessity of the tests for gathering evidence and ensuring due process of the case, before granting permission.

The potency test conducted on Prajwal involved physical examination and other tests to gather evidence related to the alleged sexual abuse.

Forensic potency tests in sexual abuse cases typically involve the collection and analysis of biological samples from the suspect, such as semen or DNA.

These tests are crucial for determining the presence of bodily fluids, identifying genetic material and establishing links between individuals involved in the case. The test results can play a significant role in legal proceedings, help in investigation, prosecution and resolution of sexual abuse cases. The test reports, to be submitted to court in a sealed cover, are crucial for Sit officers in further investigation.