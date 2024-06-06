Prajwal undergoes potency test, police custody to end on June 6

BENGALURU: Former Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for his alleged involvement in a sex scandal, underwent a potency test at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The SIT had sought the court’s permission to subject him to the potency test. Permission from court is a must for such tests, and is generally granted based on applications submitted by law enforcement agencies or prosecutors.
The court determines the necessity of the tests for gathering evidence and ensuring due process of the case, before granting permission.
The potency test conducted on Prajwal involved physical examination and other tests to gather evidence related to the alleged sexual abuse.
Forensic potency tests in sexual abuse cases typically involve the collection and analysis of biological samples from the suspect, such as semen or DNA.
These tests are crucial for determining the presence of bodily fluids, identifying genetic material and establishing links between individuals involved in the case. The test results can play a significant role in legal proceedings, help in investigation, prosecution and resolution of sexual abuse cases. The test reports, to be submitted to court in a sealed cover, are crucial for Sit officers in further investigation.
Prajwal’s police custody ends on Thursday. He will be produced before court, and in all likelihood, the SIT may again seek his custody. Though he was in police custody for six days, SIT officers were unable to get any information from him as he was tight-lipped and denied any involvement in the sex scandal.
The SIT reportedly collected 12 different samples of Prajwal’s voice, and sent them to the forensic laboratory for analysis. Since Prajwal is not allegedly cooperating in the investigation, officers are banking on voice analysis to ascertain if the voice heard in the explicit videos are his.
Meanwhile, the search for his mother Bhavani Revanna, wanted in a kidnap case registered by KR Nagar police station in Mysuru, continues.
Prajwal was sent to police custody on May 31 by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Police custody was granted over the first FIR registered against him by Holenarasipur Town police on April 28.
Prajwal was arrested by the SIT at Kempegowda International Airport around 1am last Friday after he landed from Munich in Germany.
Prajwal, who had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from Hassan as NDA candidate, lost to Shreyas Patel of Congress.