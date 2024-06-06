Valmiki Corp scam: Karnataka Minister Nagendra to resign, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said Minister B Nagendra has offered to resign, following allegations against him in connection with an illegal money transfer case, and indicated that he may quit the Siddaramaiah Cabinet later in the day.

Seeking to mount pressure on the Congress government, the opposition BJP staged a protest march from 'Vidhana Soudha' to Raj Bhavan and petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot demanding the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister's resignation over what it called a "big corruption scam".

Shivakumar said: "There is no need for anyone demanding (resignation), we -- myself, Chief Minister and Home MInister-- have discussed with the Minister (Nagendra). The Minister has assured that he is not involved in anything, but in the interest of the party and the government, he doesn't want to embarrass the party, he himself has offered to resign from the Ministership. I think today he will do that job (resign)."

"The Chief Minister after discussing with the Congress high command, will take a call," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier today said he will take a decision on seeking resignation of Nagendra, after talking to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the multi-crore scam, and discussing with senior Cabinet colleagues.