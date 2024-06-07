A suicide, a death note and a multi-crore scam...

BENGALURU: ST Welfare Department Minister B Nagendra resigned from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited (KMVSTDCL). The Opposition is demanding the CM’s resignation and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

What is the issue...

KMVSTDCL is an organisation under the Department of Tribal Welfare, meant for the welfare and development of various STs. The State Government provides funds to the corporation to implement programmes for the development of the STs. KMVSTDCL deposited Rs. 187.33 crore from various banks and the Treasury into the savings bank account at Union Bank of India, MG Road Branch, Bengaluru. It noticed numerous forged letters, forged cheques, and forged RTGS requests with fake signatures of the officers and Accounts Officer, and a forged/fake board resolution leading to unauthorised disbursements of funds from its bank account.

“Upon verification of the passbook in detail, an amount of Rs. 94,73,08,500 has been disbursed to various accounts by Union Bank of India, MG Road Branch, Bengaluru, based on the forged documents,” the KMVSTDCL GM stated in his complaint filed with police. The money was allegedly transferred to a cooperative bank in Hyderabad and from there, it was transferred to different accounts.