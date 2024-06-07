Kids’ right: UN declares June 11 as ‘International Day of Play’

BENGALURU: The United Nations has recognised and declared June 11 as the ‘International Day of Play’, a commitment by all member countries, especially those that have ratified the International Convention on the Rights of the Child. This day will be celebrated as the right to play for all children aged under 18.

The first-ever International Day of Play on June 11 is seen as a big step in promoting and prioritising play for everyone, especially for children, so they reap the rewards and thrive to their full potential.

An order by the Department of Rural Development stated that special attention should be given to the most vulnerable sections, particularly those with the least opportunity to play, such as specially-abled children, out-of-school children, and working children.

“All children should be included, emphasising the importance of play as a child’s right, which is directly related to physical and mental health, self-worth, confidence, creativity, equality, social harmony, and combating negative social habits like drug and digital addiction,” the order read.