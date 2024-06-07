Students applying for BMTC passes face glitch, corporation says issue resolved

BENGALURU: Male students, who have applied for the BMTC bus pass for academic year 2024-25, are facing issues. Some students complain that they have not been getting the OTP to upload the application after getting approval from their respective institutions. Only male students are asked to apply for the student passes, as the female students, who are residents of the state, can travel free under the Shakti scheme.

“The bus pass issued for 2023-24 expired on May 31. Last year, we were allowed to travel by producing the admission receipt till the time we got the bus pass. However, this year, they have not given that option and we have to get the bus pass or buy tickets,” said a college student.

He said he filled out the application and after getting approval from the college administration, he tried to upload it online, but even after multiple attempts, he was unable to do it. “To complete the process, we have to provide an OTP, but we are not getting it. I tried multiple times from my side online and also visited a BangaloreOne centre. I was told that the OTP is not sent, as there is an issue with the BMTC server,” he added.

He mentioned that students have to pay for their everyday travel as a result of the problems in applying for the bus pass. “I stay in Yeshwantpur and have to travel to Yelahanka, where my college is located. I have to spend nearly Rs 50 every day on bus tickets,” he lamented.

When TNIE contacted a senior BMTC official, she said, “Yes, there was a technical glitch that was creating a hurdle in accepting the application on Wednesday. There were complaints from the students at the call centre. However, the issue was not from BMTC’s end, but from the Seva Sindhu portal. The issue is resolved and students can apply for passes as usual.”