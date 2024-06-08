CM Siddaramaiah seeks probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in conducting the NEET exams. In a statement issued on Friday, the CM said suspicion of massive irregularities in the NEET result is being expressed across the country.

Siddaramaiah stated that 67 candidates got 720 out of 720 marks in the NEET exam, which means they got 100% marks. But, a comparison of the number of toppers in the previous year, raises suspicions about this year’s results, he said

The CM stated that one student in 2019, one in 2020, three in 2021, one in 2022, and two in 2023 have secured 100% marks, while this year, 67 students have emerged as toppers.

“It seems impossible for so many people to score 100% in NEET because every wrong answer carries negative marks. Is it a coincidence or a new experiment? This should be clarified by the Modi government,” the CM stated.

Of the 67 NEET toppers, 44 are toppers based on ‘grace marks’, and toppers with serial numbers 62 to 69 appeared in the same exam centre in Faridabad, Haryana, he said. “So on what basis these grace marks are awarded?...” the CM said.