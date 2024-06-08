Don’t precipitate matter against Nadda, Malviya in video case: Karnataka HC to police

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state police not to precipitate the matter concerning the case registered against BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya. Congress had filed a complaint with the High Grounds police over the state BJP unit posting an animated video on its official X handle during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by both Nadda and Malviya, questioning the legality of the registration of the case. Issuing a notice to the state police and emergent notice to the complainant, Congress leader Ramesh Babu, the court adjourned the hearing to June 13.

Nadda and Malviya contended that their role was not at all found in the alleged offence and they have been falsely implicated only on the ground that they are the national president and national social media in-charge of BJP.

They stated that the state police have registered one more FIR for the same cause of action at the Malleswaram police station which is not permissible in law. These are a counter to the defamation case filed by BJP against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar over an advertisement in newspapers during the 2023 Assembly elections, they added.

In his complaint, Congress leader Ramesh Babu had alleged that BJP posted the video to create enmity between communities during elections, violating the Model Code of Conduct. In the video, the SC/ST community is shown to be kicked by a particular community, projecting the SC community in a derogatory manner, his complaint stated.

The High Grounds police had registered the case against Nadda and Malviya under Sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951 and 1988, and Section 505 (2) of IPC.