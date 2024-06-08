Karnataka’s nod not required for CBI probe: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Hitting out at the BJP for demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified on Friday that the Central agency can take up the investigation on its own.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “There is no question of us handing over the case to the CBI as the agency is allowed to conduct investigations even without the State Government’s permission if there are any illegal activities in banks and financial institutions. We are ready to cooperate with them,” adding that the alleged corruption in the corporation would not have come out in the public if not for the suicide of its superintendent.

Chandrashekaran, a superintendent with the corporation, had ended his life in Shivamogga last month, and in the death note, he mentioned large-scale misuse of money in the corporation and held senior officials responsible for his death.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar congratulated the newly elected Congress MLCs from Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies.

The KPCC president also said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the PM in the future. “Rahul Gandhi has won from both Wayanad and Raebareli. He will discuss with the people of both constituencies and decide which seat to retain,” he said.

The DyCM maintained that the Congress only highlighted BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s allegation that he was approached by some people, offering the CM’s post, if he could pay Rs 2,500 crore, and ministerial berth if he could pay Rs 500 crore.

“According to media reports, we had given the previous government’s rate card for the posts in the form of an advertisement. Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with this case. However, we (Congress leaders) have been deliberately dragged into the case,” he said.