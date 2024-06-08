Rahul Gandhi granted bail by special court in defamation case

BENGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before a court in Bengaluru on Friday in connection with the defamation case filed against him. The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court granted him bail.

BJP General Secretary Keshav Prasad had filed a private complaint, accusing the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for defaming the party through advertisements in newspapers on May 5, 2023, ahead of the state Assembly elections.

He had alleged that the accused had made baseless and false allegations against the then state BJP government of charging up to 40 percent commission from contractors.

Rahul had sought exemption from appearing in person twice citing various reasons. He did not appear on Saturday (June 1) because of a meeting of INDIA leaders, while Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who appeared before the court, were granted bail.

As the court had issued summons against Rahul, asking him to appear on June 7, he appeared before KN Shivakumar, judge of Special Court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs.

Gandhi was accompanied by the CM, DCM, AICC General Secretary and state Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, former MP DK Suresh and others. He arrived at the court hall at 10.50 am and the proceedings started at 11 am. Rahul’s advocates immediately moved the bail petition and court granted him bail before adjourning the hearing till July 30.

The bail conditions included a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and a surety of the like sum, which was provided by DK Suresh.