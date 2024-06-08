Rahul Gandhi pulls up ministers for Congress' dismal show

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s “dismal” performance in the LS elections in Karnataka and sought a report from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, according to sources.

Action against the ministers, who failed in ensuring the victory of the party candidates, is likely soon. Rahul also expressed his discontent over a dozen ministers’ failure to ensure good leads for the party candidates in their respective assembly constituencies, the sources said.

Rahul interacted with the newly-elected party MPs and defeated candidates at the KPCC office. Later, he met the ministers and took those, who failed in ensuring the victory of the party candidates, to task.

A report on the party’s defeat in Chitradurga, Kolar, Tumakuru and Bagalkot constituencies because of internal bickering was with Rahul. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had acted upon it, according to a source.

“Rahul discussed this with all ministers. The high command has sought a report on the election results. We will discuss with all our leaders and submit it,” Shivakumar told reporters.

He said Rahul expected 5-6 seats more for the party in the state. He along with Siddaramaiah will take part in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. After returning, they will prepare an action plan to resolve all issues within the party, he added.