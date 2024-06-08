Rahul visit aimed at covering up scam: BJP

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP leaders urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. The BJP accused Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil of holding a meeting at his office allegedly to discuss about destroying evidence in the case.
“Officer of the corporation committed suicide owing to the scams involving your associates,” the BJP stated hitting out at Rahul, who was in Bengaluru to appear before a city court in a defamation case.
Former DyCM and senior BJP leader Dr CN Ashwathnarayan asked if Rahul was holding meetings with his party leaders to cover up the case related to Rs 187 crore irregularities in the ST Corporation.
Ashwathnarayan said the corporation’s Chief Accounts Officer Parashuram in his affidavit requested that the evidence related to the case be protected. “Soon after the issue came out, Parashuram was called for a meeting at Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil’s office to discuss about destroying evidence,” the BJP leader further alleged.
“The Chief Accounts Officer has requested that the CCTV camera footage at the minister’s office, three months footage of the CCTV camera at the bank branch on MG Road in Bengaluru and WhatsApp call records be protected,” he said.
“Will you seek the corporation chairman Basanagouda Daddal’s resignation and get him arrested? Will you sack the Medical Education Minister and get him arrested?” the BJP leader questioned Rahul. The CM should take responsibility for the alleged misappropriation as many ministers seem to be involved in it, he said.
The BJP leader said corruption is rampant in the state and the government is looting money meant for the development of STs. He said the government failed to arrest B Nagendra, who resigned as the ST Welfare minister and the CBI probe will ensure that action will be taken against all those involved in it.