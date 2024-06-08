Rahul visit aimed at covering up scam: BJP

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP leaders urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to seek Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. The BJP accused Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil of holding a meeting at his office allegedly to discuss about destroying evidence in the case.

“Officer of the corporation committed suicide owing to the scams involving your associates,” the BJP stated hitting out at Rahul, who was in Bengaluru to appear before a city court in a defamation case.

Former DyCM and senior BJP leader Dr CN Ashwathnarayan asked if Rahul was holding meetings with his party leaders to cover up the case related to Rs 187 crore irregularities in the ST Corporation.

Ashwathnarayan said the corporation’s Chief Accounts Officer Parashuram in his affidavit requested that the evidence related to the case be protected. “Soon after the issue came out, Parashuram was called for a meeting at Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil’s office to discuss about destroying evidence,” the BJP leader further alleged.