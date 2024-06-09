BDA demolishes unauthorised constructions across Bengaluru

BENGALURU : The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Friday demolished unauthorised sheds that had come up Shivarama Karanth Layout. BDA official said that as per rules, the layout map should be approved by the authorities and only can private layouts be formed and allocated to the public.

“Layouts are being built and plots are being sold without getting the layout map approved by the authorities. This matter came to the notice of the authorities, and as per the order of the BDA Commissioner, construction work of an unauthorized layout in an area of about 5 acres has been cleared in Kaval village,” said an official.

The official further stated that legal action will be taken against those constructing unauthorized settlements or selling plots illegally.