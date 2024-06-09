‘Close aide’ to DK Shivakumar’s personal secretary offers favours for money

BENGALURU : An unidentified person claiming to be a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s personal secretary, got in touch with a few government officials, and promised them that he is capable of getting favours done, including work transfers in the government office.

After DyCM’s personal secretary Rajendra Prasad got to know of these calls, and his name being misused, he filed a complaint at Vidhana Soudha police station on Friday.

The police said that the person called the government officials and the general public in between May 20, and June 5, and offered them favours from the government, and claimed that he was a close associate of Rajendra Prasad, and demanded money for the said favours.

The police are tracking the accused’s mobile number and are not sure if anyone has sent the suspect any money. No complaints have been registered against the accused yet, said the police.