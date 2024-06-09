Dead monkeys suspected to be KFD infected

CHIKKAMAGALURU : The exact reason for the deaths of 34 monkeys is still not known, but speculation is rife that the monkeys were infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) virus.

As a precautionary measure, Dr Vijaykumar of NR Pura taluk said the area was cleaned and samples were sent to Shivamogga-based KFD research centre. If necessary, the samples will be sent to Pune research centre. Melathiyan powder was sprayed, and DEF oil was distributed.

Forest officer Ranganath reported the incident to NR Pura court, which ordered an investigation into the incident. Police suspect the monkeys were dumped on the road from a truck, based on the tyre marks.

The search for the vehicle is going on. Cases of KFD also known as ‘monkey fever’ have been reported from adjacent taluks of Shivamogga district and NR Pura taluk. N R pura is very close to Shivamogga.