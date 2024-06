MYSURU : A 65-year-old man died and three members of his family are battling for life in hospitals after they drank poison at Talubetta in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahadeva Nayak of Chandagalu village in KR Nagar taluk. His wife Gowramma, 53, and daughter Leelavathi, 34, are being treated at the CIMS Hospital and his minor grand-daughter at the Holy Cross Hospital in Chamarajanagar district.

They all attempted suicide after a man allegedly threatened to post the nude videos the minor girl on social media. Nayak’s relative Cheluvaraju said Leelavathi’s daughter studies in a college in KR Nagar. Lokesh of Cheeranahalli village befriended her and used to drop her to college on his bike daily. Soon, they fell in love.

Lokesh, who had allegedly recorded her nude videos on his mobile phone, used to threaten her that he would post them on social media if she did not meet his demands.