Prune guarantees, give only to needy: Congress leader to CM

MYSURU : KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to extend the five guarantee schemes only to the needy.

Addressing reporters here, Lakshmana, who lost the Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat to BJP-JDS candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, said the BJP claims that the Congress’ guarantee schemes have made people lazy. “The people’s mandate proves that they support BJP’s claim and they don’t like the guarantee schemes. Most of the beneficiaries are from the APL category and well to do families. Siddaramaiah should consider this seriously. The BJP has also demanded that the government drop the guarantee schemes and utilise funds meant for them to implement development projects. We have to introspect and stop the guarantee schemes that are not liked by the people,” he said.

“The Delhi government has stopped free electricity to people. We should identify the poor and provide them all benefits. By voting against the Congress, people have insulted Siddaramaiah in his hometown. Siddaramaiah has approved many projects worth crores of rupees to Mysuru district. Voters from all castes and communities should have supported Siddaramaiah,” he said.