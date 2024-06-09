SIT takes Prajwal to Holenarsipur residence

The officials are also likely to visit the farm houses belonging to the family in Paduvalahippe of Holenarsipur taluk and Gannikada of Channarayapatna taluk.

The district police had beefed up security around the house in Holenarasipur. Interestingly, no one from the village, including JDS workers, was present at the house to see Prajwal, who was visiting the village after 48 days.

Prajwal flew to Germany after the Lok Sabha elections on April 27 and spent more than a month abroad. He was arrested by the SIT at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 1.10 am on May 31 after he landed from Munich, Germany.