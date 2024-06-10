AP asks for nine elephants from Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Andhra Pradesh forest department officials have placed a request before their counterparts in Karnataka to give them nine trained camp elephants.

While the staffers in forest department are still searching for the ones to be given, many activists have questioned the move of giving elephants. The activists have also said there is a huge risk of inexperienced kumki elephants (ones which are used to capture wild tuskers in conflict with humans) in the camps, more so after the death of famed Dasara elephant Arjuna. They also said that it was a bad idea of giving elephants to other states.