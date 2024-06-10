AP asks for nine elephants from Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Andhra Pradesh forest department officials have placed a request before their counterparts in Karnataka to give them nine trained camp elephants.
While the staffers in forest department are still searching for the ones to be given, many activists have questioned the move of giving elephants. The activists have also said there is a huge risk of inexperienced kumki elephants (ones which are used to capture wild tuskers in conflict with humans) in the camps, more so after the death of famed Dasara elephant Arjuna. They also said that it was a bad idea of giving elephants to other states.
However, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, wildlife, Subhash B Malkhade said, nothing has been so far decided. The request was made a month back. The staffers in the various camps have been told to identify and list the elephants that can be spared, the ones that are not in use. Every camp will have around 2-3 that can be spared. There are 100 elephants housed in various camps in the state.
“All camp elephants are not Kumki elephants and are not used for Dasara. The AP forest department has sought for the elephants for patrolling and not for kumki operations,” he added.