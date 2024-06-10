Two BJP workers stabbed, one beaten up for raising provocative slogans in front of mosque in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Two BJP workers were stabbed and another was beaten up after they allegedly raised slogans in front of a mosque at Bollar in Konaje limits here on Sunday evening.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said the three BJP workers had raised provocative slogans during a victory procession to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in. This incited a group of 20-25 youths who then is said to have followed them on their bikes,

About two kilometres away from the mosque, the BJP workers stopped in front of a bar where an altercation broke out. The three BJP followers were beaten up and two of them were stabbed.

Police said one of them is out of danger, while another is undergoing surgery at KS Hegede Hospital.