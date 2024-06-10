You can buy KSRTC tickets via UPI from June 25

BENGALURU: From June 25, passengers travelling in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses can pay through UPI, debit and credit cards and need not worry about carrying cash.

KSRTC will launch a pilot project of electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) in four depots from June 25. It will be scaled up to all buses in a few weeks after all conductors are trained. The transport corporation has taken 10,245 ETMs on a rent of Rs 645 per month per device.

KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said, “After working on the modalities, we are introducing ETMs this month-end. Passengers need not worry about change and there will be no complaints against conductors not returning change. With the ETMs, passengers can pay using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and their credit and debit cards.”

EbixCash Ltd has bagged the contract for five years to supply ETMs and help KSRTC transition to an intelligent transport management system. The company will provide backend and interface software for ETMs, a KSRTC official said, and added that the machines are running successfully in states like Maharashtra.