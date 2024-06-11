BDA calls for tender to capture drone images for Master Plan 2041 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has taken a significant step towards preparing the much-delayed Master Plan 2041 for the city. It has recently called for tenders to capture drone images of the 642 sqkm of land, with a four-month period to be given for the same.

BDA Town Planning Member, L Shashikumar, told TNIE, “The last date for submission of bids is June 15. There is enormous interest shown by bidders. We have received 11 pre-bid queries already. A few of them want the four month period to be extended to six months.” The master plan is a blueprint for the city’s future development.

Nearly 400 sqkm out of the 642 sq km falls within the BDA’s jurisdiction, while the rest are overlapping areas between BDA and BBMP, the TPM explained. “Drones can help capture Ortho Rectified Images with clairty,” he added.