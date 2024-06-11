BDA calls for tender to capture drone images for Master Plan 2041 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has taken a significant step towards preparing the much-delayed Master Plan 2041 for the city. It has recently called for tenders to capture drone images of the 642 sqkm of land, with a four-month period to be given for the same.
BDA Town Planning Member, L Shashikumar, told TNIE, “The last date for submission of bids is June 15. There is enormous interest shown by bidders. We have received 11 pre-bid queries already. A few of them want the four month period to be extended to six months.” The master plan is a blueprint for the city’s future development.
Nearly 400 sqkm out of the 642 sq km falls within the BDA’s jurisdiction, while the rest are overlapping areas between BDA and BBMP, the TPM explained. “Drones can help capture Ortho Rectified Images with clairty,” he added.
On the other hand, the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) is using images supplied by the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records (SSLR) to capture structures in the BBMP area, running to 800sq km. “KSRRAC has approached the e-governance department and requested that BDA to prepare its own images. Hence, we have now begun this task,” he said. The images are crucial to prepare the base map for the plan.
The Transit Oriented Development (urban development approach designed to improve living conditions with quality public transport aided by walking and cycling) features, the addition of green space, extended road network are other aspects to be incorporated in the Master Plan. The draft of the Master Plan is expected to be in place by December 2025. After gazette notification and public hearings, the full-fledged plan could be ready by mid-2026.
Bengaluru is still following the Master Plan 2015 which was approved in 2007, as the new one has been considerably delayed. Meanwhile, the government changed the name and scope of Master Plan 2031 to 2041.