Feels like Tughlaq era is back in Karnataka: BJP

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP slammed the State Government after miscreants stabbed two of its workers in Mangaluru when they were celebrating Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as the Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday night. They are threatening to protest if action is not taken against them .

BJP in its official ‘X’ handle said that it feels like the “Thuglak era is back in Karnataka”, where shouting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” is no longer safe. “The growing hatred for Bharat under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is deeply alarming. BJP workers Harish Anchan and Nandakumar, who were celebrating PM Modi’s electoral victory and shouting ‘Bharath Mata ki Jai’ in Mangaluru, were brutally stabbed by Aboobakkar, Bashir, Siddik, Monu, and 20 others,” the BJP said.

Further, it stated that the stabbing highlights the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Karnataka. “The rise in violent incidents and unchecked aggression is creating an atmosphere of fear and instability. This is a stark reminder of the increasing violence and chaos, underscoring the urgent need for stronger governance and security measures to protect citizens and maintain peace,” the BJP added.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said that law and order was deteriorating in Karnataka. “This is happening because Congress government is appeasing fundamentalists and they do not fear law.

If government does not take action, we need to answer them through fight in coming days,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP also condemned the attack on an ambulance driver near Nelamangala. “This is what it is happening in Congress rule. There are cases like assaulting innocent people, extortion, murders happening in the state. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara is busy giving statements and seems to have forgotten that he is home minister,” the BJP added.