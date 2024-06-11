I have a vision to strengthen manufacturing sector: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that as Heavy Industries Minister he has his own vision for strengthening the manufacturing sector across the country. There is also lot of scope for taking initiatives to generate employment opportunities in all the districts in Karnataka, especially regions like Kalyana-Karnataka, the two-time former Chief Minister said.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy, who is Karnataka Janata Dal-Secular president, said that though he was expecting the Agriculture Ministry, he respects the decision to give him the Industries and Steel portfolios and there is no scope for any confusion.

There is a lot of scope for developing Karnataka and generating employment opportunities in all the districts, he added. Kumaraswamy said that as CM he wanted to set up industrial clusters in all the districts in Karnataka. “I will visit all the states, take every one into confidence and work to further improve the manufacturing sector in the country,” he added.

On Monday evening he held a meeting with the senior officials of his ministry. He emphasised this aim to increase industrial production and create more jobs across the country. He said a detailed blurprint will be prepared within a fortnight.