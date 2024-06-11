Mysuru Seer hacked to death by aide for advising him to behave

MYSURU: In a tragic incident, 92-year-old Annadaneshwara Mutt seer Shivananda Swamiji was hacked to death allegedly by his personal assistant in his room on the mutt premises in Mysuru on Monday. Ravi (60), who tried to commit suicide by consuming poison after the crime, was admitted to hospital.

Police said the seer was hacked to death with a grass-cutting sword in the morning. Relatives of the seer, who reside behind the mutt adjacent to Teresian College on Male Mahadeshwara Road in Siddartha Nagar, found the seer lying in a pool of blood around 9.30 am. They informed the Nazarbad police.

According to the seer’s nephew, Lokesh, Ravi attacked the seer for advising him to behave properly. “Ravi, a resident of Hukkalageri village in T Narasipura taluk, was appointed to assist the seer around two-and-a-half-years ago. He was loyal to us. He also used to help the seer in performing puja and other rituals. On Sunday, he had beaten his wife when she came to the mutt for money to buy groceries. The seer, who had come to know about the incident, scolded him and advised him to mend his ways which enraged Ravi,” Lokesh said.