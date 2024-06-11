Mysuru Seer hacked to death by aide for advising him to behave
MYSURU: In a tragic incident, 92-year-old Annadaneshwara Mutt seer Shivananda Swamiji was hacked to death allegedly by his personal assistant in his room on the mutt premises in Mysuru on Monday. Ravi (60), who tried to commit suicide by consuming poison after the crime, was admitted to hospital.
Police said the seer was hacked to death with a grass-cutting sword in the morning. Relatives of the seer, who reside behind the mutt adjacent to Teresian College on Male Mahadeshwara Road in Siddartha Nagar, found the seer lying in a pool of blood around 9.30 am. They informed the Nazarbad police.
According to the seer’s nephew, Lokesh, Ravi attacked the seer for advising him to behave properly. “Ravi, a resident of Hukkalageri village in T Narasipura taluk, was appointed to assist the seer around two-and-a-half-years ago. He was loyal to us. He also used to help the seer in performing puja and other rituals. On Sunday, he had beaten his wife when she came to the mutt for money to buy groceries. The seer, who had come to know about the incident, scolded him and advised him to mend his ways which enraged Ravi,” Lokesh said.
Every day, Ravi used to bring food for the seer from the relative’s house. “On Monday, the seer’s relatives were waiting for Ravi to take breakfast to the seer. But, when he did not come even after 9.30 am, they had called him over phone. As he did not respond properly, Lokesh, his wife and their son went to the mutt and found the seer lying in his bedroom in a pool of blood,” the police said. City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said, “Ravi was found drunk and is also suspected to have consumed poison. We have admitted him to KR Hospital and question him after he recovers,” he said.