‘Need to deepen US-India strategic ties’

BENGALURU: Addressing the evolving security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, over 50 American and Indian defence officials on Monday discussed the two countries’ strategic partnership and need to further deepen it through dialogues and agreements on defence industrial cooperation, technology sharing and supply chain resilience.

Assistant Chief of the Indian Naval Staff Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna was delivering the keynote address at the ‘Partners in Progress’ symposium in Bengaluru. The event was jointly organised by Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University and Christ University, with support from the US Consulate General, Chennai.

“In these troubled times, the US and India have emerged as like-minded and trusted partners. The 75-year partnership has become a comprehensive global strategic partnership. There is a convergence between the two countries in their shared vision for a prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Information sharing and maritime domain awareness is a priority area of cooperation for both countries,” said Bapna. He also recalled the fighter jet engine deal between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as a major milestone for the two countries.