Won’t contest Channapatna by-election, says Former Bengaluru MP Suresh

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh on Monday said that he will not contest the bypolls to Channapatna Assembly constituency.

Suresh, brother of KPCC chief and DyCM DK Shivakumar lost the Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Rural to the NDA candidate Dr CN Manjunath, who is the son-in-law of former PM HD Deve Gowda.

State JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy, who is the incumbent Channapatna MLA, contested the General Elections from Mandya, and won. As a result, Channapatna will see a by-election as Kumaraswamy, now a minister in the Modi cabinet, will resign as an MLA.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Suresh clarified that he will not contest the bypolls from Channapatna, but there will be a surprise candidate will be fielded from the Congress. “I am my own enemy. I was expecting a break from electoral politics, and now I have got it. Caste, religion, emotional issues and jealousy were the reasons for my defeat. I will now work as an ordinary party worker...,” he said.

Suresh said he was reluctant to contest the LS polls but the party forced him to. “If my detractors feel they have defeated me, they are living in an illusion. I am with my workers. I have not personally troubled anyone. If anyone has been offended by my actions, I apologise,” he said.