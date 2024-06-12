CM Siddaramaiah tells officials to meet revenue targets

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held a series of meetings with various departments, including commercial taxes, excise, stamps and registration, and reviewed their revenue collection.He warned officials that they should meet the tax collection targets, otherwise action will be taken against them.

Siddaramaiah, who first met commercial tax department officials early on Tuesday, told them that he will consider their tax collection as the criterion for their transfers.

He told them to dispose of appeal cases within three months and any delay will attract action against them. He told them that to dispose of a large number of appeals coming in, the government has created an additional joint commissioner’s post who will start working from July 1. The chief minister told them that he will hold another review meeting in September and they should meet their revenue targets by then.

Speaking to officials from the stamps and registration department, he told them too to meet the target. The revision of guidance value and reforms in administration are expected to generate more taxes. In 2023-24, Rs 20,287 crore was collected as against a target of Rs 20,000 crore. The CM directed officials to prevent tax leaks by using GIS-based details of properties and their guidance value. He also directed them to increase citizen-centric services at sub-registrar offices.