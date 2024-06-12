Congress behind case against BJP workers, says Brijesh Chowta

Chowta alleged that the counter-case was an afterthought and politically motivated and it was filed only after Dakshina Kannada District Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao returned from the private hospital where the stab victims were admitted. He slammed Gundu Rao for not visiting the stab victims despite him visiting the hospital campus for some other work.

Further, Chowta said that the police should work as per law and not under the pressure from politicians. “If you support those who disturb peace, BJP and people of the district will not keep quiet. There should be a comprehensive probe into the incident,” he said.

Dakshina Kannada BJP president Satish Kumpala demanded that the police release the CCTV camera footage that shows BJP workers calling Muslims as Pakistanis. Alleging that the police acted at the behest of Congress leaders, he warned of protests if there is no proper action against the culprits.

Kumpala alleged that crimes in the state have shot up after the Congress government came to power and attributed it to Congress leaders controlling the police department. He alleged that BJP workers were booked even for bursting crackers to celebrate the swearing-in of PM Narendra Modi.