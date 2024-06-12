Pay property tax dues by July 31 or face action: DCM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday warned of stringent action against those who fail to clear their outstanding property tax through the ‘One-Time Settlement’ (OTS) window by July 31.

From August 1, those people who are yet to pay will be considered as tax defaulters, Shivakumar, also Bengaluru Development Minister, said at a press conference.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) proposed the OTS scheme in the beginning of March, providing an opportunity to tax defaulters to clear their tax arrears and interest at a 50% reduction in one shot.

The scheme was extended till July-end. “The Palike had set a target to collect Rs 5,200 crore in property tax for 2024-2025. However, just Rs 1,300 crore has been collected so far. The Palike will wait till July-end and then take strict action against the defaulters,” he said and noted that only 50,000 property owners used the OTS scheme.

He pointed out that 20 lakh properties are registered with the BBMP, and 4 lakh are out of the tax net. “Property owners outside the tax bracket can give their details and wait for 90 days, and the BBMP will deliver ‘khatas’ at their doorstep,” he said.

Digitisation of 20 lakh properties is going on, the DCM. “Eight lakh properties have been digitised and the Palike will complete the process for the remaining in three months,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar expressed concern at the increasing use of unauthorised flexes and banners. “It is the responsibility of the assistant revenue officer of the respective area to control this. If this is not done, authorities will take disciplinary action against the officers and those who put up unauthorised flexes.” People can contact the helpline 1533 to lodge complaints about unauthorised flexes, or send photos and addresses through WhatsApp: 94806 83939.