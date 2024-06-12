State government yet to provide official residence to Leader of Opposition

BENGALURU: Even six months after being recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, the state government has not yet provided R Ashoka with an official residence.

While Ashoka has written four letters to senior officers seeking allotment of an official residence, officials from the LoP’s office have met the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister’s Secretary on several occasions, said a leader close to Ashoka Expressing displeasure over the government’s alleged lackadaisical attitude, he said ministers have been allotted official residences on priority, but the government has failed to follow basic protocol with regard to the Leader of Opposition. “This reflects badly on the state government,” he said.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary in November, last year, and the CM in February, this year, Ashoka asked for No. 1, Kumara Park West, Kumara Park Road; No. 1, Race View Cottage, Race Course Road; or No. 2, Race View Cottage, Race Course Road, in Bengaluru, to be allotted to him.

In the absence of an official residence, the BJP leader is currently holding official meetings at his own residence in Jayanagar. “People from across the state come to meet the Leader of the Opposition. He also regularly holds meetings with Opposition MLAs to discuss various issues, apart from meeting officials,” said the leader.

An official residence near the Vidhana Soudha will help those attending these meetings. “Despite writing so many times and meeting officials, the government has not allotted an official residence, though the quarters indicated by Ashoka are vacant. Such decisions can be taken without delay, but we do not know why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Chief Secretary are not deciding anything,” the leader added.