CM takes stock of law & order in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a crucial meeting on Wednesday with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Law Minister H K Patil, along with the top brass of the legal and home departments, during which they deliberated on a wide range of issues, especially the state’s law and order situation.

The opposition BJP has been attacking the State Government over the recent murders of young women in Hubballi, claiming that the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated since the Congress came to power in the state.

According to informed sources, Wednesday’s meeting was called to discuss the law and order situation in the state and chalk out a plan to ensure that crimes against women do not occur in the future.

The need to sensitise the police to be responsive to the SOS raised by the women was also discussed. According to sources, the high-level meeting discussed at length several cases of Karnataka fighting against NGOs, private parties, the people’s representatives, some of the religious heads, and the officials pending before the High Court and the Supreme Court.

“Steps to be taken to expedite investigations in coordination with the home and law departments and get the cases disposed of have been chalked out. The CM was serious about both departments working in tandem to ensure that the long-pending cases are settled so that it will help with better administration in the government.