Congress leaders raise demand for more Deputy CMs in Karnataka again

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet colleagues, especially his loyalists, are again raising the issue of creation of more deputy chief minister posts in the government, giving enough ammunition to the opposition BJP to attack the government.

Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna renewed his demand for the creation of three more DCM posts for three leaders from different communities as he felt it will help the party win more seats in the forthcoming elections to local bodies.

“After the Lok Sabha election results, the Congress government in the state has become like a house with a hundred doors. The competition for the posts of CM and DCM in the government is fierce and the infighting within the government is like a fire covered by ash. Dear CM @siddaramaiah, Dear DCM @DKShivakumar, tell us when will the race for your chair stop?, when will the eclipse of Karnataka’s development end,” state BJP posted on ‘X’.

Before the Lok Sabha elections too, Rajanna had raised this issue and said the Congress high command should appoint three more DCMs besides the present DCM DK Shivakumar for the party to win more Lok Sabha seats.