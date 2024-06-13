HC allows Karnataka govt to extend HSRP deadline

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday informed the High Court of Karnataka that it is contemplating extending the deadline to fix High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to old vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, till August or September.

Additional advocate general Vikram Huilgol made a submission before the division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind during the hearing of appeals filed by the HSRP Manufacturers’ Association and others on fixing HSRP.

Recording the submission, the court granted liberty to the government to take a decision to extend the deadline by modifying the interim order passed on May 21. Huilgol submitted that the state is not in a position to extend the deadline because of the earlier order, which restrains it from taking any precipitative action till June 12. Hence, the court should modify the earlier order, he stated.