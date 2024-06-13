Jakkur Lake beautification nearing completion in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Activists fighting for the development of 163-acre Jakkur Lake can now heave a sigh of relief as the Rs 4-crore wetland improvement project is nearing completion and is likely to be inaugurated in August.

Revenue Minister and local MLA Krishna Byre Gowda inspected the project work on Wednesday. He directed the officials to complete the work at the earliest and ensure that only treated water is released into the wetland project area and then into the lake.

According to officials, more than Rs 20 crore has been spent on the lake in the past 15 years. The aim is to help recharge groundwater in areas around the lake.

Lake activist and founder trustee of Jal Poshan Annapurna Kamath, who along with residents of Jakkur, is working towards the development of the water body, said, “Wetland development is one of the key features of the project. It acts as a natural filter and purifies lake water.

The earlier model was designed by Dr TV Ramachandra of IISc to purify secondary treated water from the STP. It has been successful. Over the years, the sewage input increased and maintenance of the wetland became a challenging task.