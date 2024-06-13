Karnataka HC restrains axing of trees for suburban railway

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restrained authorities till July 12 from felling 699 trees for the construction of an elevated viaduct extending from Benniganahalli railway station to Chikkabanavara railway station for Corridor-2 of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project.

The interim order was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind after hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Dattatraya Devare and others in 2018.

Granting time to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to file its response on the interlocutory application filed by the petitioners contending that no procedure was followed before permission was granted to fell the trees, the court said there will be no felling of trees till July 12, in furtherance of the order passed by the Tree Officer/Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BBMP, on May 29.

The DCF passed the order on the application filed by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) seeking permission to fell the trees for the project. The DCF stated that the order would come into effect after 15 days from the date of uploading of the said order on the official website of the BBMP.