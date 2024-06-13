Minor girl ropes in two friends to rob own house in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The police probing a house break-in at Parappana Agrahara found that three minors, including a girl, were involved.

The girl allegedly roped in her two friends and hatched a plan to burgle her house. The girl had misused her grandmother’s ATM card because her family used to scold her. To teach her family members a lesson, the girl and her two friends planned the robbery.

The police detained the minors after checking over 80 CCTV clips and recovered 380 gm of gold ornaments worth over Rs 25 lakh. In just one week, Bengaluru police nabbed nine accused, including three minors and two women, in separate cases and recovered 785 gm of gold ornaments worth over Rs 51 lakh and four two-wheelers worth over Rs 3 lakh.

A 40-year-old auto driver was arrested on June 7 for a gold chain theft in Konankunte police limits. He was identified as Imran Khan, a resident of Electronic City, hailing from Chikkamagaluru. The police said Khan targeted bus-stands and jewellery shops. Based on a compliant, the police recovered 235 gm of gold chains worth over Rs 16 lakh from him. In all, 12 cases had been registered against him at various police stations.

Kumaraswamy Layout police nabbed four accused, including two women, who targeted elderly women for chain theft. The police identified the accused as Babu (45) and Hussain (52), both from Chitradurga, and Dadapeer (32) and Gulab Jaan (40) from Davanagere. All four were residents of Kumaraswamy Layout.

On June 4, the police nabbed them based on a complaint filed by an elderly woman who lost her gold chain at Banashankari temple. The police recovered 174 gm of gold chains worth over Rs 11 lakh from them. Pulikeshi Nagar police arrested a bike thief, who had stolen four bikes. He had picked three of them at a railway station and one from Pulikeshi Nagar police limits.