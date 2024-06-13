Mobility service challenge to enhance public transit efficiency in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To enhnace public transit efficiency, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) on Wednesday announced the launch of Enroute: A Mobility-As-A-Service Challenge.

Aiming to revolutionise public transportation in Bengaluru, the startup innovation challenge in partnership with Villgro and WRI India will leverage Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) open data resources.

Prof Rajeev Gowda, former MP and former vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC) launched the initiative and emphasised the critical need for a unified transportation platform to enhance the commuting experience in Bengaluru.

“Enroute is a revolutionary step for Bengaluru’s mobility. The challenge fits in with a lot of the Government of Karnataka initiatives, and this promises to be an initiative that can serve as a model for transit networks across the country,” he said.

BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao said, “A lot of data is available in public transport that is not used to the maximum. If there is anything that we can do to make commuting convenient, we should do it. We believe some interesting solutions can emerge from this challenge.”