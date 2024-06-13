Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders got 80% cut in ST Corpn scam, says LoP Ashoka

MANGALURU: The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, on Wednesday reiterated his demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) alleging that “the CM and his company gobbled 80% funds” in the scam.

Speaking to the media in Mangaluru, Ashoka said, “Former minister B Nagendra is innocent as he got only 20%! Those who gobbled 80% are still at large. The misappropriation has occurred in the finance department under the CM’s nose. Funds were transferred to benami accounts and the CM’s role cannot be ruled out.

Funds were transferred to some accounts in Telangana where there is a Congress government,” the BJP leader alleged. Further, Ashoka alleged that the CM sought the resignation of Nagendra as he quickly sensed that he will be caught in the alleged irregularity. “We will demand for CM’s resignation in the Assembly,” Ashoka added.

Ashoka said that the BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka will continue in the elections to the ZP and TP and BBMP. He said that the Congress is scared by the results of the recent Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka as the BJP has got majority votes in 143 of the 224 Assembly segments. “That means the achievement of one year old Congress government is zero,” Ashok added.