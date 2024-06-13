Yediyurappa may be arrested in POCSO case, if necessary, says Karnataka Home Minister

TUMAKURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, has issued notice asking him to appear before it for questioning, and he may be arrested if necessary.

"Notice has been served procedurally, the charge sheet has to be filed by June 15. Before that, they (CID) will file the charge sheet. They will have to follow procedure for it. They will have to record his statement and produce him (in court), all these are procedures and the department will do it," he told reporters here.

In response to a question, Parameshwara said, "If necessary, they will arrest. I can't say (if) it is necessary; CID has to say it. If they feel it is necessary, they will do it."

The BJP veteran, who is also a member of the party's parliamentary board, is presently in Delhi, and he is likely to join the probe after he returns, sources close to him have said.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2 this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony here.

On March 14, hours after the Sadashivanagar police registered the case, Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan issued an order transferring it to the CID for further investigation with immediate effect.

The 54-year-old woman, who had levelled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital here last month due to lung cancer.

Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally. The 81-year-old has moved the court, seeking quashing of the FIR.

In April, the CID collected the voice sample of Yediyurappa after summoning him to the office.

The government, meanwhile, has appointed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok H Nayak to represent the CID in the case.