Breach in doctor-patient trust unacceptable: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: Noting that the relationship of trust between the doctor and a patient gets eroded if the doctor misuses the trust, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash the criminal case registered by a female-patient against a doctor for his alleged unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures.
“The act of the doctor in directing the complainant-patient to remove her shirt and bra and placing his mouth on the patient’s left breast would become the ingredients of Section 354A(1)(i) of IPC,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna while rejecting the petition filed by Dr Chethan Kumar S (33).
The complainant (28) with chest pain visited a hospital in JP Nagar where the accused was a duty doctor. After treating her, he suggested she undergo an ECG and X-ray of the chest and informed her to share the reports on WhatsApp. On seeing the reports forwarded by her, the accused asked her to visit his clinic in Jaraganahalli at about 2 pm on March 21, 2024.
He was alone when she visited the clinic. He took her into a room, asked her to lay down and started checking her heartbeat by placing the stethoscope on her breast. He asked her to pull up the shirt and bra. After examination for five minutes, he started touching the breast with his hands and even kissed the left breast. Panicked by this, she ran away from the clinic and informed her family members. The next day, she registered a complaint against the doctor at Puttenahalli station.
The doctor moved the high court seeking to quash the case, claiming that he was performing his duty and had only placed his stethoscope on the breast, and therefore, the allegations against him were false.
The court, however, said that a doctor has access to the body of the patient. If the access is utilized for healing, it is an altogether different circumstance and a divine act. If it is utilized for some other feeling, it would become advances which would attract Section 354A of the IPC. A doctor should remember that the patients seek their help when they are in a vulnerable state, and such a situation should not be misused, the court said.
Referring to the guidelines for doctors on sexual boundaries notified by the Indian Medical Council, the court said that whenever a female patient is being examined by a male doctor, the presence of another female person is necessary, at the time of physical examination in particular. But the doctor has prima facie violated the guidelines, and hence accepting his petition would amount to putting a premium on his act. Therefore, the investigation should be permitted to continue, the court added.