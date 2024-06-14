Breach in doctor-patient trust unacceptable: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: Noting that the relationship of trust between the doctor and a patient gets eroded if the doctor misuses the trust, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash the criminal case registered by a female-patient against a doctor for his alleged unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures.

“The act of the doctor in directing the complainant-patient to remove her shirt and bra and placing his mouth on the patient’s left breast would become the ingredients of Section 354A(1)(i) of IPC,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna while rejecting the petition filed by Dr Chethan Kumar S (33).

The complainant (28) with chest pain visited a hospital in JP Nagar where the accused was a duty doctor. After treating her, he suggested she undergo an ECG and X-ray of the chest and informed her to share the reports on WhatsApp. On seeing the reports forwarded by her, the accused asked her to visit his clinic in Jaraganahalli at about 2 pm on March 21, 2024.

He was alone when she visited the clinic. He took her into a room, asked her to lay down and started checking her heartbeat by placing the stethoscope on her breast. He asked her to pull up the shirt and bra. After examination for five minutes, he started touching the breast with his hands and even kissed the left breast. Panicked by this, she ran away from the clinic and informed her family members. The next day, she registered a complaint against the doctor at Puttenahalli station.