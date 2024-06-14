Darshan murder case probe: One accused was IT cell operative of national party, finds probe

BENGALURU: Investigation into the murder case of medical store employee Renukaswamy of Chitradurga, in which actor Darshan and 12 others have been arrested, revealed that one of the accused, Pradush, worked in the IT cell of a national political party and was also the personal assistant to a former minister.

With his cyber expertise, Pradush had traced the details of the victim who was allegedly using fake profiles to send explicit pictures to actor Darshan’s close acquaintance Pavithra Gowda. Pradush, an associate of Darshan, is named accused number 14 in the case.

Meanwhile, the postmortem report of Renukaswamy is said to have been handed over to the jurisdictional Kamakshipalya police. The report confirmed 15 injuries on the body. The victim’s private parts was also found to have been hit as there was bleeding. Blood clotting in the body following severe assault was also found. Wooden planks and a belt is said to have been used to torture the victim. There were also dog bites on the face and other parts of the body.