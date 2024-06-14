Nursing colleges without basic facilities will be shutdown: Minister

BENGALURU: Taking note of ill equipped nursing colleges in the state, Minister of Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil issued strict instructions to seal those institutes that are unable to provide minimum facilities to the students, despite government aid.

“Most of the colleges lack basic facilities like a good teaching and non-teaching staff, libraries and laboratories. The institutes collect huge fees during admission, but fail to provide basic facilities,” he said.

Patil also added that officials must ensure that from this academic year, the admission process should begin in July.

Director of Medical Education Department Dr Sujatha Rathore was instructed to inspect, and shutdown colleges that lack basic facilities, at the start of every academic year.