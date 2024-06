BENGALURU: The special court to try cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday.

Judge NM Ramesh passed the order after hearing an application filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing a POCSO case registered against Yediyurappa. In the application, the CID stated that Yediyurappa did not appear for an inquiry despite its notice.

Sadashivanagar police booked Yediyurappa under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354A of the IPC based on a complaint filed on March 14, 2024, by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

In the complaint, she alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter on February 2, 2024, at his house in Dollars Colony in the city.

Before issuing the warrant, the court noted that the police had issued the notice to the accused under Section 41(A) of CrPC, stating that there was no need for his arrest. The court questioned the prosecution why police were seeking issuance of NBW now after keeping mum all these days.

Special public prosecutor Ashok Naik submitted that the accused did not appear for investigation on Wednesday (June 12) and he is trying to cover up the case. He alleged that the accused attempted to destroy evidence by offering Rs 2 lakh to the complainant.