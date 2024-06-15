1,100 graduate from Samskrit University

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Samskrit University held its 10th and 11th Convocation on Friday. A total of 1,100 students graduated, including 44 students who received their PhDs. Ninety students were also awarded gold medals for their exceptional performance and six honorary doctorates were given out.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot emphasised the value of education and knowledge. Highlighting the significance of Sanskrit, he said, “Sanskrit is the language of knowledge in Indian tradition. It is the soul of India and a repository of vast knowledge. Historically, Sanskrit was the language of discourse among scholars across the country and was used in all important matters.” He said Sanskrit has received significant scientific recognition.