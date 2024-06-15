Ex-Karnataka CM's Kumaraswamy, Bommai resigns as MLAs after winning LS polls

Karnataka

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who have been elected as MPs in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, on Saturday resigned as members of the state Legislative Assembly.

While Kumaraswamy represented Channapatna Assembly segment Bommai was an MLA from Shiggaon seat.

Kumaraswamy, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandya constituency, is now Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet, while Bommai represents the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

With both these Assembly seats now falling vacant, the Election Commission will have to announce by-polls to these segments.

