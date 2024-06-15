‘Heavens won’t fall in 4-5 days’: Karnataka HC directs CID not to arrest, detain BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest or detain former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in the POCSO case. The court, however, directed Yediyurappa to appear before the CID officers on June 17.

Orally observing that the manner in which CID is conducting the probe raises doubts, the court said if the accused is an unscrupulous person, he would not have appeared before the investigating officers in response to the first notice. What heavens are going to fall down in 4 to 5 days? The former CM himself has stated in his reply to the second notice that he will appear before the CID on June 17, the court said and questioned the Advocate General (AG) what will happen to a layman if a former CM is treated in such a manner.

Keeping on hold the coercive proceedings of arrest or detention in the case, Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the interim order, directing Yediyurappa to appear before the CID on June 17 as stated in his reply to the second notice.

The CID is probing the case registered by Sadashivanagar police under Section 8 of the POCSO Act and Section 354A of the IPC based on a complaint filed on March 14, 2024, by the mother of a 17-year-old girl alleging that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter on February 2, 2024, at his Dollars Colony residence in Bengaluru.