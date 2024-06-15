Karnataka DCM to look at Cauvery 5th Stage project soon

BENGALURU: The final testing of readiness of the Cauvery 5th Stage project is on. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will inspect the project site soon and take a decision on its inauguration, said Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman Ramprasath Manohar.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, Manohar said, “On the directions of the Deputy Chief Minister, work on the Cauvery 5th Stage is going on swiftly. The DCM is expected to inspect the project work, which is nearing completion, soon.”

Manohar said because of the project readiness test, water supply in parts of the city was affected for a day. “Water supply was stopped due to the final testing of the project. Air got locked inside the pipes and that disrupted water supply in the city. The problem will be rectified in two days,” he added.