Karnataka HC expresses concern over circulation of videos of women

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday observed what would be the state of women in society, the right to privacy and the autonomy of women, if the video clips of sexual assaults allegedly involving former MP Prajwal Revanna circulated through pendrives are proved false.

Justice Krishna S Dixit made this observation while expressing concern during the hearing of the anticipatory bail petition filed by Bhavani Revanna, mother of the accused, former MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been booked for alleged sexual assaults.

Senior counsel CV Nagesh, representing Bhavani, argued that around 5 lakh pendrives were distributed house to house. Then the court observed that they should know the consequences of the distribution of pendrives. If all those clips are fake, what will the women (victims) do, the court asked.

Special Public Prosecutor Prof Ravivarma Kumar, assisted by Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha, argued that Bhavani is not cooperating with the investigation as a condition imposed while granting her interim anticipatory bail. She is giving evasive answers to questions asked by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) though she was monitoring the entire episode of the kidnap of a victim of a sexual assault and hence the interim anticipatory bail should be cancelled, he argued.