Karnataka HC takes suo motu cognisance of unnatural death of elephants

BENGALURU: Initiating suo motu public interest litigation over the unnatural death of elephants, including the recent death of Dasara elephant, Ashwathama, owing to electrocution, the Karnataka High Court on Friday sought a response from the Union and State governments on the measures taken to ensure the safety and protection of the jumbos and other wildlife.

A division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind passed the order after taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the recent unnatural death of elephants.

“The successive and repeated incidents of the death of elephants in Karnataka in different areas due to electrocution or for other unnatural causes is a serious matter to worry. The report of the media reflects that the incidents take place for want of diligence on the part of the authorities concerned in charge of ensuring safety measures for the elephants in particular, and the wildlife in general...,” the court observed.