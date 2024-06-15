Karnataka: Schoolchildren to plant over two lakh saplings this year

BENGALURU: Highlighting the importance of enhancing the city’s green cover, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday informed that while last year, 52,000 tree saplings were planted by schoolchildren, this year, under the green protection programme, over 2 lakh saplings will be planted, for which an agreement has been signed with several schools.

Speaking at the Brand Bengaluru Greening Program, organised as part of the World Environment Day celebrations at Cubbon Park’s Bal Bhavan, he said, “If you plant a tree, there will be more rain, and if it rains, there will be enough water.”

The DyCM added that many voluntary organisations are working to preserve Bengaluru’s green cover and the government will also support them. “A total sum of Rs 410 crore, with Rs 310 crore under various departments and Rs 100 crore under the 15th Finance Commission, have been earmarked for green conservation of Bengaluru,” he said, adding that the students should take care of the plants they plant.